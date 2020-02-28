To boost commerce, Instagram to focus on empowering influencers in India

In a bid to further boost its commerce, Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform is stepping up its presence across India by roping in more content creators and empowering influencers on its platform.

During the fourth quarter (Q4) earnings call, CEO said that commerce and payments is one of the key focus areas for the company and its goal is to make sure every individual small business have the same opportunity and access to the same type of sophisticated tools that historically only the big have had access to.

To further its presence, has rolled out the Born On initiative, which helps influencers and users on its platforms the knowledge to best leverage the app and hones their storytelling capabilities. The program is being rolled out in 15 cities in the country across metros and upcountry locations.

Asked if the promotion of commerce and brand sales by leveraging the platform is the aim, Manish Chopra, head of partnerships at India said, “For us, these influencers and content creators are like micro-entrepreneurs whom we can mentor. Brands can connect with them via our platform. Brands can also advertise on Instagram and get loyal users”.

Zuckerberg, in the call, noted that Pura Vida – a jewelry company based in San Diego – ran ads on and Instagram for a 50 per cent discount and within nine days it sold more than 300,000 bracelets.

Instagram stories is another front that Facebook is bullish on. As of December 2019, stories had four million advertisers, doubled as compared to December 2018 globally. The platform claimed that Bombas, a sock and apparel company, used Instagram stories to show people wearing their socks while ice skating and gift wrapping which resulted in a 60 per cent increase in purchases from people under 35 years of age.

In Q4, the total consolidated number of ad impressions served across Facebook’s services increased by 31 per cent while the average price per ad decreased by five per cent. The impression growth was driven primarily by the Facebook Feed, Instagram Stories, and Instagram Feed.

According to Dave Wehner, Chief Financial Officer at Facebook, the year-on-year decline in average price per ad was primarily driven by the ongoing mix shift towards ads on Instagram Stories and in geographies which monetise at lower rates.

Last year, Instagram had rolled out the branded content ads which allowed advertisers to reach out to audiences. In the call, Zuckerberg had said that on the payments front, Facebook Inc is focused in different places with different products.