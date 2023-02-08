JUST IN
TCS expands partnership with UK's Phoenix Group, inks over Â£600 mn deal
LinkedIn India's membership crosses 100 million, second largest after US
Paytm logs 89 mn monthly transacting users, GMV grows 44% to Rs 1.2 trn
Polaris Smart Metering raises $100 mn in funding from I Squared Capital
With focus on non-US geographies, Amneal Pharma eyes India market
Turmoil in Adani's empire prompts Nomura, SMFG to disclose fund exposures
Despite a good Q3, near-term demand worries cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook
Distressed funds including Oaktree Capital scoop up Adani Group bonds
Adani Ports considering to repay $605 mn of loans to calm investors
Entropik raises $25 mn in Series B funding led by Bessemer, SIG Venture
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
TCS expands partnership with UK's Phoenix Group, inks over Â£600 mn deal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

To win back investors' trust, Adani Group to probe Hindenburg allegations

The decision to undertake an independent assessment comes at a time when investor faith in the group has been shaken

Topics
Gautam Adani | Adani Enterprises Ltd | Hindenburg Report

BS Web Team 

Adani bond plunge fastens as rebuttal to Hindenburg fails to stem concern

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Adani Group said that it is going to initiate an independent assessment pertaining to the various allegations raised against it in the Hindenburg Research Report. The report released on January 24 raised multiple issues relating to irregularities in Adani Group's books and corporate governance lapses, as reported in the The Economic Times (ET).
"Relating to allegations made by a short seller report on matters involving some of the Adani Group entities, including the company Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL)… The management of the company is evaluating an independent assessment to look into the issues and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, transaction specific issues, etc," AGEL said in a stock exchange disclosure as part of its quarterly results on Tuesday.
The group's other companies, including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Ambuja Cements, also released similar statements, claiming that they would institute an independent probe into the allegations made in the report. The Hindenburg report had made allegations related to legal compliance, related party transactions, and internal controls, in addition to labelling the group's business as the "largest con in corporate history."
The decision to undertake an independent assessment comes at a time when investor faith in the group has been shaken. According to industry experts, an independent probe into the matter may help restore the investor community's faith in the group. Investors have witnessed steep wealth erosion in their portfolios in recent weeks, ET reported.
"Adani Group should take this as an opportunity to iron out wrinkles in their corporate governance practices, including greater disclosures on related-party transactions," said Shriram Subramanian, founder of corporate governance and proxy advisory firm InGovern Research Services, as reported by ET.
Although the group has strongly denied the allegations made against it, industry observers believe that it will take time to win back investors' trust, especially in global debt markets, as reported by ET.
The group paid off $1.1 billion (Rs 9,203 crore) worth of loans ahead of scheduled payment dates to release pledged shares.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gautam Adani

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 11:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.