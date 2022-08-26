Top headlines: Adani-NDTV deal, S&P ups India inflation forecast, and more

NDTV case: Adani may move Delhi HC to seek promoter group's stake transfer and broadcaster NDTV are considering legal options after the latter said it would not be able to transfer shares of RRPR Holding, a promoter entity, to Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd (VCPL), citing a regulator ban on its founder-promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, till November this year. Read more

Green hydrogen: India Inc's next big thing even as policies take shape A central guiding policy on this fad fuel is on the drawing board with unique incentives and a regulated supply chain is yet to emerge. Read more

Govt asks Byju's to explain delay in filing audited financial accounts The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has asked Byju’s to explain why it hasn’t filed its audited financials for the year ending March 2021, according to a Bloomberg report. Read more

S&P raises forecast by 50 basis points to 6.8% for FY23 India has ample reserves to withstand pressure on credit worthiness, said on Thursday, while raising its inflation forecast by 50 basis points to 6.8 per cent for FY23 citing higher commodity prices, rising interest rates and volatility.

It kept its growth forecast unchanged at 7.3 per cent for the financial year. Read more

India's outbound deal value at $7.6 billion, rises for third year in a row India has spent more on overseas mergers and acquisitions (M&As) by August than in the whole of 2021. Read more

India's valuation premium to emerging market peers at five-month high

A sharp rally in domestic stocks from June lows has once again rendered Indian markets expensive to their emerging-market (EM) peers. The 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple for the Nifty50 Index is around 20.6x — 82 per cent higher than 11.3 per cent for the MSCI EM Index.