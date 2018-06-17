Toffee is trying to differentiate itself with novel, low-priced products

Have you considered getting insured for dengue this mosquito breeding season? With monsoon covering large parts of India soon, it may not be a bad idea to buy a dengue insurance that offers protection against the expenses related to the ailment. Toffee Insurance, a new-age insurance distributor, is betting on its bite-sized products to differentiate itself.

The idea is simple. Toffee Insurance offers low-priced products designed for specific needs. It aims to simplify insurance by unbundling complex clauses and requirements from conventional products and launch specific ...