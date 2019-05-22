Top 3 HFCs struggle as liquidity tightens: should you buy their stocks?

Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statement that some large non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) may be battling to remain solvent is another blow to the sector amid tight liquidity conditions. Stocks of Indiabulls Housing, Dewan Housing and PNB Housing, the third, fourth and the fifth largest players, respectively, in the housing finance (HFC) space are under pressure.

For Dewan Housing, some adverse developments with respect to its deposit book caused the stock spiral downwards by 13 per cent, while the other two stocks were down about 1-3 per cent during early Wednesday. While ...