Top B2B player Moglix bolsters top rung, elevates three execs as MDs

Moglix, one of Asia’s largest B2B (business to business) commerce companies, has elevated three of its senior leaders: Mukund Vasudevan, Partha S Dash, and Sandeep Goel as the new Managing Directors of the company. The announcement comes as a boost to Moglix’s senior leadership as it is poised for global expansion and growth.

“ is in an exciting phase of growth as we expand our operations globally and deepen our expertise, reach, and impact,” said Rahul Garg, founder & CEO, . “It’s great to have three very strong leaders play a larger role in fulfilling our vision of creating tremendous value for the customer as we scale. They are not only experienced, but extremely passionate leaders and their leadership is sure to steer us continuously in the right direction.”

Mukund Vasudevan joined in July 2021 to lead strategic partnerships and will now be leading the Enterprise Solutions business vertical, working with our enterprise customers to transform their supply chain. An IIT Bombay and Chicago Booth School alumnus, Vasudevan started his career with Schlumberger in Brazil. He moved to McKinsey where he worked with CXOs of Fortune 500 and transitioned into leadership roles at Pentair and Ecolab. Prior to Moglix he was the Managing Director Ecolab, India & Southeast Asia.

Partha S Dash joined Moglix in 2015 and has been a part of the seed to scale journey for the MRO and Packaging verticals. Going forward, he will focus on growing the new business verticals and geographies. Partha is an NIT Rourkela and XIM alumnus, he has worked in leadership positions at manufacturing giants such as ITC, Tata Steel and Olam International across 15 countries globally. Before joining Moglix, Dash was heading the distribution business for Olam in entire South Africa.

Sandeep Goel joined Moglix in 2018 to lead product strategy and scale the human capital function, building processes and culture as the organisation scaled from 300 to 1400 employees during a global pandemic. In his new role, Sandeep will lead strategy and operations. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science, Sandeep has previously held CXO positions in software . Prior to Moglix, Goel had been the CEO at Acuvate, where he led digital transformation for many fortune 500 and grew Acuvate into a multi-million dollar business.

With end to end supply chain operations from strategic sourcing to financing, Moglix is a global digital supply chain solutions company. Its global sourcing and delivery footprint spans across over 1000 large enterprises, 500,000 MSMEs and 18,000 suppliers across India and the Middle East.