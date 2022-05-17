Top headlines: Adani group's gross debt, EV fire incidents, and more

Big M&As of digital businesses likely to come under CCI ambit soon

Big mergers and acquisitions (M&As) of digital businesses may soon require the Competition Commission of India's (CCI's) approval. The antitrust regulator is working on new rules that will mandate deals above a threshold to seek its nod.





firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data

The continues to use debt financing to grow its existing businesses and enter new industries. The combined gross debt of the group reached a new high of Rs 2.22 trillion at the end of March this year, up 42 per cent from Rs 1.57 trillion a year ago, according to data from Capitaline.



EV fire incidents 'not a concern', insurers unlikely to hike premiums

Despite rising incidents of two-wheeler (EVs) catching fire, general insurance are not planning to increase premiums immediately as claims are still in single digits. The insurers said they will keep a watch and hoped manufacturers will improve the quality of vehicles.





After $10.5-bn deal, Adani makes open offer for Ambuja and stake

A day after announcing a $10.5-billion (about Rs 81,000-crore) deal to acquire Holcim's stake in Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC, the Adani family on Monday made open offers to the public shareholders of the two which would cost the conglomerate Rs 31,139 crore.



Vehicle fuel prices responsible for around 30% of April inflation spurt

The increase in retail price inflation in petrol and diesel for vehicles for personal use contributed around 30 per cent to the rise in year-on-year inflation in April over March.


