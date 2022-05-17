Top headlines: Adani group's gross debt, EV fire incidents, and more

-
Big M&As of digital businesses likely to come under CCI ambit soon
Big mergers and acquisitions (M&As) of digital businesses may soon require the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) approval. The antitrust regulator is working on new rules that will mandate deals above a threshold to seek its nod. Read more.
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
The Adani group continues to use debt financing to grow its existing businesses and enter new industries. The combined gross debt of the group companies reached a new high of Rs 2.22 trillion at the end of March this year, up 42 per cent from Rs 1.57 trillion a year ago, according to data from Capitaline. Read More.
EV fire incidents 'not a concern', insurers unlikely to hike premiums
Despite rising incidents of two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs) catching fire, general insurance companies are not planning to increase premiums immediately as claims are still in single digits. The insurers said they will keep a watch and hoped manufacturers will improve the quality of vehicles. Read More.
After $10.5-bn deal, Adani makes open offer for Ambuja and ACC stake
A day after announcing a $10.5-billion (about Rs 81,000-crore) deal to acquire Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements and its subsidiary ACC, the Adani family on Monday made open offers to the public shareholders of the two companies which would cost the conglomerate Rs 31,139 crore. Read More.
Vehicle fuel prices responsible for around 30% of April inflation spurt
The increase in retail price inflation in petrol and diesel for vehicles for personal use contributed around 30 per cent to the rise in year-on-year inflation in April over March. Read More.
