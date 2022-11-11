Top headlines: Adani to build plants in SL, active Indian firms near 1.5 mn

C-DOT emerges as govt's biggest bet for India's ongoing 5G rollout

After decades of relative obscurity as an autonomous body of the Department of Telecommunications, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has emerged as the government’s biggest bet for India’s ongoing 5G rollout.

C-DOT has been in the for creating a full stack of sophisticated 5G equipment completely indigenously and at a fraction of the budget of global competitors such as Huawei, in less than two years. The Centre is now getting special support from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Read more

Adani to build in SL, challenge in support for Modi

A small group of fishermen ply the shallow coastal water along Pooneryn in northern Sri Lanka, an impoverished, remote area within striking distance of India’s southern tip. It’s where -- the Indian billionaire who is Asia’s richest man and has vaulted ahead of this year -- plans to build renewable power plants, thrusting him into the heart of an international political clash.

With in the throes of its worst economic crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948, India is reengaging and attempting to tilt the balance in a strategic tussle with on the island, a pivotal battleground because it lies on key global shipping lanes and plays into New Delhi’s fear of encirclement from its Asian rival. Read more

Active in India close to 15,00,000, registrations fall in Sept

There was an overall decrease of 6.42 per cent in the number of new registrations in September 2022 compared to previous month, coinciding with the launch of version 3 of the new portal. Several industry experts said that the decline could be because of system glitches in the portal.



While the government has maintained that the portal has been functioning, company secretaries in various cities were seeking exemption from late fees for delayed filing due to errors on the new portal. Read more

Time has passed when offer price of Rs 170 for a share was good: IHH's Loh

Even as Berhad is in talks with Sebi to proceed with its open offer for Fortis Healthcare and raise its stake above 51 per cent, the offer price could emerge as a key point. From the four-year-old price of Rs 170 a share for the open offer, Fortis shares are trading at Rs 280 apiece. Kelvin Loh, MD & CEO, IHH Healthcare, and Ravi Rajagopal, chairman, Fortis, in a conversation with Sohini Das & Nivedita Mookerji, spoke about a likely higher offer price and more. Read more

likely to extend volume cap deadline for existing apps

With over a month and a half left for the volume cap norm on existing third-party application providers (TPAPs) to kick in, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is likely to extend the deadline.

This is mainly because the corporation wants to preserve the growth of its flagship payments platform — the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Read more