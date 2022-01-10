Top headlines: Amazon moves SC on Future case; Rajnath tests Covid positive

-
Defence minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, he said he has "mild symptoms" and is under home quarantine.
"I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Singh said. Read more
Amazon moves SC challenging HC stay on arbitration with Future: Report
In a new development in the Amazon vs Future Group legal battle, the global e-commerce company has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order, which stayed the ongoing arbitration proceedings with the Future Group, in connection with the 2019 deal between the firms.
According to sources familiar with the development, the special leave petition challenging the Delhi High Court order has been filed in the apex court. The source said the counsel are trying to list this matter for this week. Read more
Macquarie values Paytm at Rs 900; stock falls 45% against issue price
Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments major Paytm, hit a new low of Rs 1,181.10, down 4 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after global brokerage Macquarie maintained its ‘underperform’ rating on the stock and reduced its target price (TP) to Rs 900.
The stock was trading at its lowest level since its market debut on November 18, 2021. It was quoting lower for the fifth straight trading day, having fallen 12 per cent in the last one week, as compared to a 1.8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex Read more
Nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid
Amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital, nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel, including the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.
According to Additional PRO/Consultant Anil Mittal (Delhi Police), "Nearly a thousand police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 as of now. All of them are under quarantine and will join duty after they fully recover." Read more
