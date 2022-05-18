Top headlines: Elbers appointed as IndiGo CEO; GST hike likely on casinos

-
KLM veteran Pieter Elbers to replace Ronojoy Dutta as IndiGo CEO from Oct 1
The country's largest domestic budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pieter Elbers as its Chief Executive Officer, replacing incumbent Ronojoy Dutta.
The 71 year-old Dutta, who came to helm the airline in January 2019, has decided to retire on September 30, after guiding the airline through the turbulent Covid period, IndiGo said in a statement. Read more.
Govt may levy 28% GST on casinos, online gaming as GoM finalises report
The panel of ministers tasked to review the GST levy on casinos, race courses and online gaming has finalised its report, which will be taken up in the upcoming GST Council meeting.
The Group of Ministers, chaired by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, had in its previous meeting earlier this month unanimously decided on hiking the tax rate on these services to 28 per cent. Read more.
Global storms hitting together prompted RBI to hike rate: MPC minutes
Several global storms hitting together prompted the Reserve Bank to hike the key interest rate in an off-cycle review by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said the minutes of the rate-setting panel that were released on Wednesday.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, as per the minutes, said the off-cycle monetary policy actions were aimed at lowering inflation and anchoring inflation expectations with a view to strengthening the medium-term growth prospects of the economy and protecting the purchasing power of the weaker sections of society. Read more.
Ruchi Soya Industries has announced the acquisition of the entire food business of Patanjali Ayurved for Rs 690 crore in order to accelerate its transition to a leading FMCG company.
The acquired food business consists of 21 products, including ghee, honey, spices, juices and atta, among other things. Read more.
