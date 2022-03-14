Top headlines: Feb inflation rises to 6.07%; Chandra named AI chairman

-
ALSO READ
Paytm loss widens 45% to Rs 778 cr in Q3, revenue rises 89%
What does a scheduled bank status mean for Paytm Payments Bank?
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Paytm's Rs 16,600 cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely in November: sources
Paytm may skip pre-IPO share sale to fast-track listing
-
India's retail inflation rises marginally to 6.07% in Feb
India's retail inflation rose marginally in February, staying above the upper limit of RBI's tolerance band, showed government data on Monday.
Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), rose to 6.07% in February on an annual basis, from 6.01% in January and 5.03% in February 2021. Read more
N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chief, appointed as chairman of Air India
N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, has been officially appointed as the chairman of Air India, reported news agency ANI on Monday. The appointment was cleared at a board meeting held today by Air India.
Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan, former CMD of General Insurance Corporation, will also be inducted as an independent director on board, reported Economic Times on Monday. Read more
Fully compliant with RBI data localisation directions: Paytm Payments Bank
Paytm Payments Bank on Monday said it is fully compliant with the data localisation rules of the Reserve Bank of India and the entire data of the bank resides in the country.
The RBI last week directed Vijay Shekhar Sharma- promoted Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop opening new accounts amid "material supervisory concerns" observed in the bank. Read more
Microfinance lenders cannot charge usurious interest rate: RBI
Microfinance lenders cannot charge usurious rate of interest from borrowers, the Reserve Bank said on Monday, and also asked them to put in place a ceiling on pricing of loans and related fees.
A microfinance loan is defined as a collateral-free loan given to a household having an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU