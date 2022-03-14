Top headlines: Feb inflation rises to 6.07%; Chandra named AI chairman

India's rises marginally to 6.07% in Feb

India's rose marginally in February, staying above the upper limit of RBI's tolerance band, showed government data on Monday.

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), rose to 6.07% in February on an annual basis, from 6.01% in January and 5.03% in February 2021. Read more

N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chief, appointed as chairman of Air India

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, has been officially appointed as the chairman of Air India, reported agency ANI on Monday. The appointment was cleared at a board meeting held today by .

Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan, former CMD of General Insurance Corporation, will also be inducted as an independent director on board, reported Economic Times on Monday. Read more

Fully compliant with data localisation directions: Paytm Payments Bank

on Monday said it is fully compliant with the data localisation rules of the Reserve Bank of India and the entire data of the bank resides in the country.

The last week directed Vijay Shekhar Sharma- promoted Ltd (PPBL) to stop opening new accounts amid "material supervisory concerns" observed in the bank. Read more

Microfinance lenders cannot charge usurious interest rate: RBI

Microfinance lenders cannot charge usurious rate of interest from borrowers, the Reserve Bank said on Monday, and also asked them to put in place a ceiling on pricing of loans and related fees.

A microfinance loan is defined as a collateral-free loan given to a household having an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh. Read more