Top Headlines: AEL set to enter Nifty 50, Jio explores 5G use cases, & more

Telecom companies say that the 5G enterprise business could account for over 40 per cent of their mobile revenues. Broadband India Forum (BIF) estimates that there is scope for over 150 captive private wireless networks to be up and running once they are given spectrum. In a key step to find use cases that can be monetised, Reliance Jio has undertaken trial runs of over 25 applications on its indigenously developed 5G standalone core and new radio.
Govt plans short-term foreign trade policy, may release before September
The government may roll out a new foreign trade policy (FTP) of a shorter term of two-three years in a bid to keep pace with the fast-evolving scenarios in international trade which have been triggered by recent disruptions, such as the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. An FTP is an elaborate policy guideline and strategy to promote the export of goods and services, with a duration of five years usually. The existing policy came into force on April 1, 2015, and was valid for five years, before multiple extensions. Read more
Telcos, tech firms fight for a share of 5G private network pie
Telecom companies say that the 5G enterprise business could account for over 40 per cent of their mobile revenues. Broadband India Forum (BIF) estimates that there is scope for over 150 captive private wireless networks to be up and running once they are given spectrum. It is a potentially large and growing market which is why everyone from telecom companies to global and domestic technology companies are vying for a piece of the pie. Read more
Adani Enterprises, scarcely tracked by brokerages, set to enter Nifty 50
Adani Enterprises (AEL) is pegged to replace Kolkata-based Shree Cement in the Nifty 50 index, a gauge for the performance of India’s capital market. If it enters Nifty, the diversified conglomerate will be the least-tracked company in the index. According to Bloomberg, only two brokerages have coverage on the stock at present. Currently, the least-tracked companies in the index are Bajaj Finserv and Grasim, at 10 brokerages each. Group firm Adani Ports & SEZ, already part of the index, is tracked by 25 brokerages. Read more
Jio explores 5G use cases, undertakes trial runs of over 25 applications
In a key step to find use cases that can be monetised, Reliance Jio has undertaken trial runs of over 25 applications on its indigenously developed 5G standalone core and new radio. The trials were done over 100 days in Jamnagar and Mumbai. Jio is positioned to offer the 5G services in a “marketplace” model to its potential 5g customers “at scale”, said sources aware of the development. Read more
Shortage of administrative capacity leading to underspending by states
States often spend far less money on health and education for lack of departmental capacity rather than lack of funds, a perusal of the latest audit reports of these governments has shown. The unused sums are often large. Even the Delhi state government, which has predicated its political model on spending on health and education, “saved” 21 per cent of its education department budget of Rs 13,492.52 crore for the year FY20 (a pre-Covid-19 year). Read more
