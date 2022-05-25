Top headlines: Govt approves stake sale in HZL; IndiGo Q4 loss widens

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Outlook grim for global recession but experts weigh how much
WEF 2022: 5 Indian start-ups among 100 to join Tech Pioneers community
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
WEF 2022: Low carbon-emitting technologies crucial to check climate change
WEF 2022: Investing in education could add $2.54 trn to the global economy
-
IndiGo Q4 results: Loss widens to Rs 1,682 cr on higher fuel costs
InterGlobe Aviation, which operates flights under IndiGo brand, on Wednesday reported that its consolidated loss widened to Rs 1,682 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 as higher fuel costs more than offset a rebound in demand for air travel. It reported consolidated loss of Rs 1,147 crore in the year-ago period when a raging pandemic kept people at home.
However, the resurgence in air travel demand helped the company's consolidated revenue from operations jump 29% to Rs 8,021 crore in Q4FY22 as against Rs 6,223 crore in Q4FY21. Read more
Govt approves sale of entire remaining stake in Hindustan Zinc
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the sale of its remaining 29.5 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) as the centre looks to accelerate its disinvestment drive with some key privatisation proposals hitting hurdles.
The sale of the entire 29.5 per cent stake in HZL would fetch the centre about Rs 38,560 crore at current share market price. Read more
WEF 2022: Advanced economies to be back on track by 2024, says Gopinath
Advanced economies will be back on track by 2024, but developing economies will be 5 per cent below where they would have been otherwise, IMF's Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.
Economies worldwide have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and are slowly coming back into the recovery path. Read more
SpiceJet says faced ransomware attack, hundreds of flights impacted
Hundreds of SpiceJet airlines passengers were stranded at various airports due to a ransomware attack that impacted the morning flight departures on Wednesday.
Confirming the development, a spokesperson informed that a ransomware attack on Tuesday night had slowed down the departure of flights today morning. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU