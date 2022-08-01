Top headlines: Govt nets Rs 1.5 trn at 5G auction; monkeypox death in India

-
ALSO READ
New GST rates come in effect from today: Check the rate change list here
Latest LIVE: 5G spectrum auction concludes; airwaves sale at Rs 150,173 cr
GST rate hike comes in effect from Monday: Here's what will get costlier
Why the Enforcement Directorate is being seen as a political weapon
What does Adani's 5G spectrum bid mean for the likes of Jio and Airtel?
-
Govt earns Rs 1.5 trn as spectrum auction ends on day 7, Jio biggest bidder
The government had earned Rs 150, 173 crore (Rs 1.5 trillion) when the auction for telecom spectrum ended Monday afternoon after seven days of bidding and 40 rounds, adding Rs 43 crore to its kitty on the last day.
The amount earned is far higher that what the government had anticipated and the most compared to the seven auctions since 2010, with Rs 113, 932 crore in 2015 being the previous best. The spectrum range on sale was also a record high, with the government seeking to sell 72 GHz at a base price of Rs 4.3 trillion. Read more
India confirms first case of monkeypox death; Centre constitutes task force
The National Institute of Virology in Pune on Monday confirmed the death of a 22-year-old man from Punnayur in Thrissur district of Kerala as the first case of monkeypox death in India.
This comes a day after the state health minister Veena George indicated that the man had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates. The youth, who landed at Karipur Airport from the UAE on July 22, died on July 30 at a private hospital near Chavakkad in Thrissur. Read more
GST collection jumps 28% YoY in July to second highest ever at Rs 1.49 trn
The goods and services tax (GST) collections grew 28 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 1.49 trillion in July — the second-highest mop-up ever. The highest-ever collection recorded in April at Rs 1.68 trillion.
For five months in a row now the monthly collections have been more than Rs 1.4 trillion, the finance ministry stated on Monday. Read more
Special court remands Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to ED custody till Aug 4
A special court here on Monday remanded Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 4 in a money laundering case.
The ED produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande and sought his remand for eight days. Read more