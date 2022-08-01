Top headlines: Govt nets Rs 1.5 trn at 5G auction; monkeypox death in India

Govt earns Rs 1.5 trn as spectrum auction ends on day 7, Jio biggest bidder

The government had earned Rs 150, 173 crore (Rs 1.5 trillion) when the auction for telecom spectrum ended Monday afternoon after seven days of bidding and 40 rounds, adding Rs 43 crore to its kitty on the last day.

The amount earned is far higher that what the government had anticipated and the most compared to the seven auctions since 2010, with Rs 113, 932 crore in 2015 being the previous best. The spectrum range on sale was also a record high, with the government seeking to sell 72 GHz at a base price of Rs 4.3 trillion. Read more

India confirms first case of monkeypox death; Centre constitutes task force

The National Institute of Virology in Pune on Monday confirmed the death of a 22-year-old man from Punnayur in Thrissur district of as the first case of monkeypox death in India.

This comes a day after the state health minister Veena George indicated that the man had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates. The youth, who landed at Karipur Airport from the UAE on July 22, died on July 30 at a private hospital near Chavakkad in Thrissur. Read more

jumps 28% YoY in July to second highest ever at Rs 1.49 trn

The goods and services tax (GST) collections grew 28 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 1.49 trillion in July — the second-highest mop-up ever. The highest-ever collection recorded in April at Rs 1.68 trillion.

For five months in a row now the monthly collections have been more than Rs 1.4 trillion, the finance ministry stated on Monday. Read more

Special court remands MP to ED custody till Aug 4

A special court here on Monday remanded leader to the custody of the (ED) till August 4 in a money laundering case.

The ED produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande and sought his remand for eight days. Read more