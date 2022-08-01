JUST IN

Top headlines: Govt nets Rs 1.5 trn at 5G auction; monkeypox death in India
CARE Hospitals buy majority stake in United CIIGMA for around Rs 400 cr
Air India CMD asks its operations control centre to cut flight delays
Alibaba striving to maintain US listing amid SEC's delisting fears
Tata Motors' shares climb nearly 7% post 51% jump in July sales
TVS Motor sales rise 13% in July to 314,639 units
Jindal Power exits race to buy JBF Petro; RIL, others in contention
How CIL is chasing the monsoon to reduce coal supply disruptions
Apollo Tyres prepares to meet demand from electric vehicles segment
Lifestyle & grocery retailers reverse FY21 trend, hire over 180,000 people
You are here: Home » Companies » News

CARE Hospitals buy majority stake in United CIIGMA for around Rs 400 cr

Business Standard

Top headlines: Govt nets Rs 1.5 trn at 5G auction; monkeypox death in India

The National Institute of Virology in Pune on Monday confirmed the death of a 22-year-old man from Punnayur in Thrissur district of Kerala as the first case of monkeypox death in India.

Topics
GST collection | 5G spectrum | Kerala

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 
5g
The government had earned Rs 150, 173 crore (Rs 1.5 trillion) when the auction for telecom spectrum ended Monday afternoon after seven days of bidding and 40 rounds, adding Rs 43 crore to its kitty on the last day.

Govt earns Rs 1.5 trn as spectrum auction ends on day 7, Jio biggest bidder

The government had earned Rs 150, 173 crore (Rs 1.5 trillion) when the auction for telecom spectrum ended Monday afternoon after seven days of bidding and 40 rounds, adding Rs 43 crore to its kitty on the last day.

The amount earned is far higher that what the government had anticipated and the most compared to the seven auctions since 2010, with Rs 113, 932 crore in 2015 being the previous best. The spectrum range on sale was also a record high, with the government seeking to sell 72 GHz at a base price of Rs 4.3 trillion. Read more

India confirms first case of monkeypox death; Centre constitutes task force

The National Institute of Virology in Pune on Monday confirmed the death of a 22-year-old man from Punnayur in Thrissur district of Kerala as the first case of monkeypox death in India.

This comes a day after the state health minister Veena George indicated that the man had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates. The youth, who landed at Karipur Airport from the UAE on July 22, died on July 30 at a private hospital near Chavakkad in Thrissur. Read more

GST collection jumps 28% YoY in July to second highest ever at Rs 1.49 trn

The goods and services tax (GST) collections grew 28 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 1.49 trillion in July — the second-highest mop-up ever. The highest-ever collection recorded in April at Rs 1.68 trillion.

For five months in a row now the monthly collections have been more than Rs 1.4 trillion, the finance ministry stated on Monday. Read more

Special court remands Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to ED custody till Aug 4

A special court here on Monday remanded Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 4 in a money laundering case.

The ED produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande and sought his remand for eight days. Read more
Read our full coverage on GST collection

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 18:35 IST

`
.