Top headlines: HDFC-HDFC Bank mega merger, India's export boom explained

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Paytm IPO subscribed 48% on Day 2; M&M Q2 net surges 8-fold
Top headlines: IMF says India to grow 9.5%; retail inflation at 5-month low
Top headlines: PM launches 7 defence PSUs; Brent oil surges to $85/barrel
Top headlines: NCLT setback for Amazon; WHO seeks more info for Covaxin
Top headlines: IPO-bound Ola to see top-level exits; CRED valued at $4 bn
-
Sashidhar Jagdishan on what the deal with HDFC means to HDFC Bank
The country’s largest housing finance company and the biggest private sector bank announced on Monday that their boards have approved an all-stock amalgamation of HDFC Ltd into HDFC Bank, subject to regulatory approvals. At present, HDFC is the parent company of the bank. Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, tells Business Standard what the deal with HDFC means to the bank and the opportunities it provides. Read more
LIC IPO: Govt may increase allotment size to align offer with Sebi's rules
The Centre may increase the allotment of its shares in the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), to align the offer with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) listing guidelines. The market regulator has approved the insurer’s updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), paving the way for the Centre to file the red herring prospectus (RHP) for India’s biggest IPO. Read more
The $400 billion story: India's export boom mirrors neighbourhood surge
India’s surging export numbers is similar to a trend seen in other countries in the neighbourhood. Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea and Japan all have export numbers which are near or at their highest in at least a decade; shows an analysis of data from the World Trade Organisation. The international numbers appear with a lag. Numbers till January have been considered as a common cut-off for the analysis. Read more
Recovery tracker: Retail and recreation visits go up, shows data
More people stepped out for retail and recreation visits even as the number of daily Covid-19 cases slipped below the three-figure mark. Retail and recreation visits were 8.9 per cent higher than before the pandemic took hold, shows mobility data from search engine Google. It tracks peoples’ movements using anonymised location data. This helps understand mobility trends across countries during the pandemic. Workplace visits also moved higher. Read more
Explained: Why Bharat Petroleum Corp divestment is on the slow track
Delays in due diligence, policy opacity and now the Ukraine crisis have brought the process to a near-standstill. The government has said BPCL’s due diligence is yet to be completed. This step is critical because the transaction advisers can invite financial bids through request for proposal (RFP) documents to qualified shortlisted bidders only after due diligence is completed. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU