Top headlines: Musk launches hostile takeover of Twitter; M&M raises prices

launches $43-bn hostile takeover of Twitter

has made a “best and final” offer to buy Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he will unlock it.

The world’s richest man will pay $54.20 per share in cash, representing a 54% premium over the Jan 28. closing price and a value of about $43 billion.

Twitter's shares jumped 12% in premarket trading. Read more.

Holcim considering potential sale of India's $9.6 bn Ambuja Cements

Holcim Ltd., the world’s biggest cement maker, is considering a potential sale of businesses in India including Ambuja Cements Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

The Swiss giant is gauging interest in its controlling stake in Ambuja, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Holcim controls 63.1% of Ambuja, which has a market value of about $9.6 billion. Read more.

Reliance Industries studying possible bid for Walgreens' Boots chain

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reliance is in the early stages of exploring the feasibility of an offer for the Boots chain, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Read more.

Mahindra & Mahindra hikes vehicle prices by 2.5% as commodity prices surge

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has increased prices of its entire model range by 2.5 per cent with immediate effect.

This will result in an increase of Rs 10,000 to Rs 63,000 on the ex-showroom prices across the range, depending upon the model and the variant, the home-grown auto major said in a statement. Read more.