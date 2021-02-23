Top headlines: New corporate pay structure, mapping deregulation, and more

Centre likely to go the Canada way to set up SPV for land monetisation

The government is studying several global sovereign-run land banks and may settle for a model similar to the one in Canada as it finalises setting up of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for monetisation of assets of state-run





India business drives strong Q3 margin performance for Mahindra CIE

Led by the India business, auto component maker Mahindra CIE posted better than expected operating performance in the December quarter.



Corporate India is taking a fresh look at compensation structures following a change in the definition of "wages" under the new labour codes that come into effect on April 1.





Investors should use correction to build allocation to gold: Experts

Gold has lost some of its shine in recent days. Its spot price stood at Rs 46,360 per 10 grams on Tuesday — down Rs 9,541, or 17.1 per cent, from the high of Rs 55,901 per 10 gram reached on August 7, 2020.





Investor charter may not have a monetary compensation mechanism

The investor charter announced in the Union Budget may not have a monetary compensation mechanism, to pay investors who suffer losses due to mis-selling or any other fraudulent activity.





Why deregulation of map-making is a big deal for the corporate sector

In geography classes in schools across India, generations of students were often asked to mark out in outline maps sites where coal, oil or iron ore reserves were located.





Can re-engineer Covaxin to beat South African variant: Bharat Biotech

As of mutations in the Sars-CoV-2 virus in different countries surfaces, Indian vaccine maker said it can re-engineer the Covaxin in 15 days to neutralise the South African variant, provided it gets the isolated strain from the ICMR.