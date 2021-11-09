Top headlines: Paytm IPO subscribed 48% on Day 2; M&M Q2 net surges 8-fold

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Ola selects banks for IPO; PhonePe now an insurance broker
Top headlines: India's Q1 GDP grows 20.1%; PayU buys BillDesk for $4.7 bn
Top headlines: Aug GST collection Rs 1.12 trn; AU SFB clears air on exits
Top headlines: August exports rise 45%; RRVL gets sole control of Just Dial
Top headlines: Maruti to recall 180k vehicles; Snapdeal weighs $400-mn IPO
-
M&M Q2 standalone net surges over 8-fold to Rs 1,432 cr; revenue rises 15%
Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported an over eight-fold increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,432 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales.
The Mumbai-based company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 162 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal. Read more
Paytm IPO half covered on Day-2 on interest from retail investors
The initial public offering (IPO) by Paytm parent One97 Communications was subscribed nearly 48 per cent at 4 pm on Tuesday — the second day of the issue.
The company is eyeing bids worth at least Rs 5,000 crore on the final day. While most of the bids in any IPO come on the final day, the response so far is nevertheless subdued, said market watchers. Read more
RBI lifts restrictions on Diners Club, allows onboarding of fresh customers
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday lifted its restrictions on credit card issuer Diners Club International, allowing it to onboard fresh customers, in view of the satisfactory compliance of RBI norms on local data storage as stipulated by the central bank.
The RBI had barred Diners Club from onboarding fresh customers from May 1, through an order on April 23, and said the restrictions would remain in place till the card issuer met RBI norms on local data storage. Read more
Cryptocurrency market cap hits $3 trn mark for 1st time, Bitcoin on fire
The global cryptocurrency market has hit the $3 trillion mark for the first time, taking Bitcoin and Ethereum values to an all-time high.
Bitcoin and Ether created a new all-time high of $68,641.57 and $4,857.25 on Tuesday. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU