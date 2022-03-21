Top headlines: Plane carrying 132 crashes in China; LIC IPO papers updated

-
ALSO READ
What does a delayed LIC IPO mean?
LIC IPO delay? Govt in wait-and-watch mode amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
LIC IPO: DHRP filed with SEBI, govt to offload 5% stake
LIC may need to be revalued if the listing is pushed beyond May
LIC IPO: DRHP unlikely to reveal size of IPO; Board to meet again on Sunday
-
Chinese Boeing crashes with 132 passengers on board, no sign of survivors
A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight on Monday and media said there was no sign of survivors.
The plane was flying from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash. Read more
Govt updates LIC IPO draft papers with Q3 nos; net profit at Rs 235 cr
The government has filed updated draft papers with market regulator Sebi for an initial public offer of LIC, incorporating December quarter financials of the insurance behemoth, an official said on Monday.
In the run-up to the mega IPO, on February 13, the government had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the regulator giving details of financial results till September. The DRHP got Sebi approval early this month. Read more
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.
Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive in other parts of Ukraine has floundered. Read more
N Biren Singh takes oath as Chief Minister of Manipur
N Biren Singh takes oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal, for the second term, on Monday.
Singh was unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party of the BJP in a meeting held on Sunday, which was attended by the party's central observers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU