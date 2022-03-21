Top headlines: Plane carrying 132 crashes in China; LIC IPO papers updated

Chinese Boeing crashes with 132 passengers on board, no sign of survivors

A Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern on a domestic flight on Monday and media said there was no sign of survivors.

The plane was flying from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash. Read more

Govt updates draft papers with Q3 nos; net profit at Rs 235 cr

The government has filed updated draft papers with market regulator Sebi for an initial public offer of LIC, incorporating December quarter financials of the insurance behemoth, an official said on Monday.

In the run-up to the mega IPO, on February 13, the government had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the regulator giving details of financial results till September. The DRHP got Sebi approval early this month. Read more

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive in other parts of Ukraine has floundered. Read more

N Biren Singh takes oath as Chief Minister of Manipur

N Biren Singh takes oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal, for the second term, on Monday.

Singh was unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party of the BJP in a meeting held on Sunday, which was attended by the party's central observers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju. Read more