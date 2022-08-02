Top headlines: Rupee jumps 41 paise; 8th monkeypox case detected in India

below 79 a dollar as softer Fed hike view pulls down greenback

The hit a one-month high on Tuesday, trading below 79 against the dollar as weakness in the greenback globally and a slide in crude oil prices bolstered appetite for emerging market currencies.

At 11.45am IST, the was trading at 78.60 per dollar compared to 79.03 at previous close Monday. READ MORE.

Adani says will use 5G spectrum to support data centres, businesses

Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group on Tuesday said the Rs 212 crore worth of spectrum it has bought in a millimetre wave band will be used to create a private network to support its businesses and data centres.

Adani Data Networks Ltd (ADNL), a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz millimetre wave band for 20 years in the auction that concluded on Monday. READ MORE.

Foreign national tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, 8th case in country

A 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the country's eighth case and the city's third, official sources said on Tuesday.

The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Monday, they said, adding that he is in stable condition. READ MORE.

BP boosts dividend after Q2 profit hits 14-year high of $8.45 bn

BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production.

The strong performance caps a blowout quarter for the top Western oil and gas on the back of soaring energy prices that have increased pressure on governments to impose new taxes on the sector to help consumers. READ MORE.