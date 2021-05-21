Top headlines: SBI Q4 net jumps 80%; Karnataka lockdown extended by 2 weeks

-
ALSO READ
SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
SBI Q4 net profit jumps 80% YoY to Rs 6,451 crore on lower provisioning
SBI to report Q3 results today; here are the five things you need to track
SBI Q3 result: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions
YONO, earnings recovery key triggers for SBI: Goldman Sachs, Macquarie
-
SBI Q4 profit jumps 80% to Rs 6,451 cr on higher interest income
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) reported an 80.15 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6,451 crore in the three months to March 2021, aided by higher interest income and lower provisioning for bad loans.
The lender had posted a profit after tax of Rs 3,581 crore in the same quarter of FY20. READ MORE.
Hindalco Industries Q4 PAT zooms about 3-folds to Rs 1,928 cr
Hindalco Industries, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship company, on Friday reported nearly three-fold rise in its consolidated profit-after-tax (PAT) at Rs 1,928 crore for the quarter to March 2021, mainly on account of higher volumes and lower input costs.
The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 668 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco India said in a filing to the BSE. READ MORE.
IMF backs $50-bn plan to help world escape coronavirus crisis in 2022
The International Monetary Fund called for a $50 billion spending plan to protect vast swaths of the world against Covid-19 and narrow a gap in access to life-saving vaccines that’s threatening the global economic recovery from the pandemic.
That investment would fund an ambitious effort to immunize at least 40% of the global population by the end of this year and 60% or more by the first half of 2022, the IMF said on Friday. While saving lives, a faster rebound would also deliver a potential $9 trillion economic boost by 2025, the fund estimates. READ MORE.
Karnataka govt announces extension of lockdown by two weeks
The Karnataka government on Friday announced extension of lockdown for two weeks from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State.
The stringent restrictions are already in force from May 10 and was slated to end on May 24. READ MORE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU