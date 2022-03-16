Top headlines: Sensex rallies 850 pts ahead of Fed meet; Mann new Punjab CM

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Future Retail, 7-Eleven terminate franchise agreement after payment default
Punjab election result LIVE: AAP wins 92 seats; Bhagwant Singh set to be CM
Amazon moves Supreme Court against Future Group shareholders' meet
Supreme Court to hear Future Retail's plea against lenders on January 31
-
Future Retail says will act to reverse store takeovers by Reliance
Future Retail said on Wednesday it was committed to taking back its stores which were seized by rival Reliance, saying it had been surprised by the move.
Reliance, India's biggest retailer, stunned Future on Feb 25 with its staff suddenly showing up at many of Future's biggest stores to assume control, in what was seen as a de facto takeover. Read more
Bhagwant Mann: Now CM, former comedian gets down to serious business
From a comedian to Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann has seen a phenomenal rise in a political career of just over a decade.
Mann on Wednesday was sworn in as chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Read more
Airlines may go for another round of fare hikes as crude prices bite
Airlines may go for another round of fare hikes to offset the cost of rising fuel prices, a senior executive of a private airline said on Wednesday.
This was in response to state oil marketing companies decision to increase the price of aviation turbine fuel by 18 per cent to record Rs 1.10 lakh for a kiloliter. Fuel accounts for over 40 percent of airline’s expenses and the latest jet fuel price hike will increase overall expenses of airlines by 7-8 per cent. Read more
AgustaWestland scam: CBI files chargesheet against ex-Defence Secretary
The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam against former Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and four Indian Air Force personnel, officials said Wednesday.
The CBI filed the chargesheet in a special court in Delhi after getting the nod from the government to prosecute Sharma, who was the Defence Secretary between 2011 and 2013 before being appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General. Read more
Indian shares rise on gains in bank, auto stocks; Fed meeting eyed
Gains in bank and auto stocks helped Indian shares close higher on Wednesday, with investors keeping a watch on Ukraine-Russia peace talks and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.87% at 16,975.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.86% higher at 56,816.65 points.
Both indexes opened higher after losing more than 1% in the previous session and kept the momentum through the day to close at their highest levels in three weeks. Read more.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU