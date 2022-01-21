Top headlines: Weekend curfew to stay in Delhi; JSW Steel Q3 net rises 63%

-
Delhi: LG allows pvt offices to run with 50% staff, weekend curfew to stay
The Delhi government on Friday proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in view of the COVID-19 situation but Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed that status quo be maintained on the restrictions till the situation is better in the national capital.
The LG office, however, approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff strength, official sources said. Read more
JSW Steel Q3 PAT up 63% YoY to Rs 4,357 cr on robust domestic operations
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,357 crore in the December quarter, up 63 per cent from corresponding period last year on the back of strong revenues mainly from India operations.
The net sales of the company in the period under review stood at Rs 37,462 crore, up 74 percent from the same period last year because of increased domestic sales in automotive, solar and appliance segments. Read more
Netflix, Peloton bring pandemic-stock era to a shuddering halt
The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over yet, but the boom it helped create for stay-at-home stocks appears to be vanishing.
Netflix Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc., two of the highest-profile stars of the lockdown era, both plunged Thursday -- the latest sign that investors have moved on from the so-called pandemic trade. Netflix expects to add a paltry 2.5 million users in the current quarter, well short of estimates. Peloton, meanwhile, is slashing costs to cope with slowing demand for its stationary bikes. Read more
Govt asks airlines to enforce one handbag rule to ease airport congestion
Aviation security regulator BCAS has asked airlines to strictly enforce the rule which mandates that only one hand bag is allowed per passenger.
A memo issued by the security regulator to airlines and airports said that not enforcing the rules was a primary reason for congestion at airports. Read more
