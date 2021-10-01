JUST IN
Top headlines: Zee refuses to convene EGM; Sept GST collections rise 23%

Business Standard brings you the top headlines on Friday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Air India

Zee board rejects Invesco's demand to hold EGM to remove Punit Goenka

Taking a confrontation stand against its largest shareholder, the Zee board on Friday rejected its demand to hold an extraordinary general meeting to remove current MD and CEO, Punit Goenka and induct its nominees.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, Zee said its board deliberated and discussed various legal and statutory implications of the requisition notice. Read more

GST collection grows 23% to Rs 1.17 trn in Sep, surpasses pre-Covid levels

The Goods and services tax (GST) collection grew 23 per cent in September compared to the same period last year, and even surpassed the pre-covid year of 2019-20.

The collection continues to exceed Rs 1 trillion mark for the third month showing clear signs of recovery for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) battered economy. Read more

Govt quashes report of Tata Group emerging as winning bidder for Air India

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary on Friday termed media report indicating approval of financial bids by government in the Air India disinvestment case as 'incorrect'.

"Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken," said DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey in a tweet. Read more

Maruti Suzuki sales decline 46% to 86,380 units in September

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported 46.16 per cent decline in sales at 86,380 units in September.

The company had sold 160,442 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement. Read more

First Published: Fri, October 01 2021. 18:54 IST

