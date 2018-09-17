Top mattress seller Kurl-on eyes 15% business from online sales

Leading mattress seller has set a target to achieve 15 per cent of its business from online sales in next two years.

“Our online vision is that, we should be doing 15 per cent of our business from three to four per cent currently in two years of time (by 2020)”, said Ashutosh Vaidya, Chief Marketing Officer,

The company is planning to strengthen its home website Kurlon.com and has tie ups with major e-commerce platforms.

“We have tie ups new age online retailers like Pepperfry and Urban Ladders. Our products are already available on Flipkart. Our vision is grow our online turnover substantially, he added.

The company had clocked a total business turnover of Rs 10.50 billion in the last financial year and aims to grow by about 26 per cent during 2018-19.

Besides, the company has lined up aggressive overseas plans. It plans to open two exclusive stores in Dubai and one each in SAARC nations like Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

The contribution of exports to the company’s turnover is minuscule. It plans to take the contribution of exports to five to seven per cent years in next two years.

The company operates with nine manufacturing facilities in India and aims to open two more facilities in Odisha and Assam.

plans to commission the first phase of its new plant at Bhubaneswar in December this year. The new plant is coming up on 19 acres of land in Bhubaneswar. The new plant will see an investment of Rs 650 million in the first phase with a production capacity of 2500 mattresses per day to start with and will be stepped up to 4,500 per day.

In the final phase, the company will invest about Rs 400 million at the new Bhubaneswar facility. The company’s proposed facility in Assam for which a pact has been signed with the state government, will see an investment of Rs one billion and will produce sofa, mattress and furniture.

Kurl-on’s product is available in the country through 7,000 multi-brand outlets and 900 exclusive franchise outlets. It aims to increase the number of exclusive stores to about 2,000 by the end of this fiscal.