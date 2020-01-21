Top realtors in talks with Graphite India to acquire Bengaluru land

Some of Bengaluru’s top developers, including Embassy, RMZ, Prestige Estates, Salarpuria Sattva, and big private equity funds such as Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and Singapore’s CapitaLand, are in talks with carbon and graphite maker Graphite India to buy the latter’s 25 acres of prime land in the Karnataka capital, said sources. The plot is in the Brookfield area of ‘India’s Silicon Valley’.

The land has development potential of 3.5 million square (sq.) feet (ft) and the buyer can build a large office complex, added sources. The land could ...