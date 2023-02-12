JUST IN
Top VC firms reduce investments in India amid macroeconomic uncertainty
Air India to add over 90 planes in two years in first order since 2006
Business Standard

Top VC firms reduce investments in India amid macroeconomic uncertainty

With late-stage funding rounds becoming tougher, they are focusing more on due diligence, profitability path, governance and early entry into companies at lower valuations

Topics
Venture Capital | Private Equity | Tiger Global

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

personal finance, investments, investors, funds, markets, stocks, savings
The sharpest fall can be seen in the investments made by Accel, once the top investor in the Indian startup ecosystem

Top venture capital firms such as Tiger Global, Accel, Softbank and Sequoia Capital India have moved to small ticket sizes as the funding winter persists. Investments by these large players have come down drastically in 2022 and experts warn that the trend is expected to continue.

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 16:45 IST

