Torrent Power bags 300 Mw long-term solar power generation PPA

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Power Limited has been awarded a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for 300 Mw capacity of solar power generation to be set up in Gujarat. The PPA was awarded from its licensed distribution business unit towards fulfilment of its renewable purchase obligation (RPO).
To be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA, the project will have a tariff of Rs 2.22/ kWh for a period of 25 years. According to Torrent Power, the cost involved in the project is about Rs 1,250 crore.
Having entered the renewable energy space with a 50 Mw wind power plant in 2012, Torrent Power has to date implemented various renewable projects aggregating to around 786.5 Mw (648.5 Mw wind project and 138 Mw solar projects).
Besides these operational projects, around 515 Mw renewable projects (115 Mw wind and 400 Mw solar) are under implementation (including the aforesaid project).
The Rs 13,641 crore integrated power utility of the Rs 21,500 crore Torrent Group, Torrent Power has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 3,879 Mw comprising of 2,730 Mw of gas-based capacity, 787 Mw of renewable capacity and 362 Mw of coal-based capacity.
Besides, the company distributes nearly 16.66 billion units to over 3.65 million customers in the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Dholera SIR in Gujarat; Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU