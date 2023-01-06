JUST IN
Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales
Torrent group now offers Rs 8,640 crore upfront for Reliance Capital

Banking sources said the Challenge Mechanism auction process in the Reliance Capital resolution provided for bidding of only the NPV (net present value) amount and not the payment terms

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital
The payment terms have been changed by the Torrent group based on the request of lenders, said a source close to the development

Ahmedabad-based Torrent group has revised its offer for Reliance Capital by proposing its entire bid amount of Rs 8,640 crore as upfront cash.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 20:13 IST

