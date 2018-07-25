TPG acquires a minority stake in pharma firm Sai Life Sciences

JUST IN
Petroleum definition changed for uniformity in operations: Government
Headquartered in Hyderabad, Sai is an integrated provider of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing solutions

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

TPG has acquired a minority stake in Sai Life Sciences (Sai), a pharma firm. TPG Capital Asia acquired the equity stake from Tata Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Sai is an integrated provider of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing solutions for innovator pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Currently serving seven out of the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies, Sai is well-positioned to facilitate the launch of 25 new medicines by global innovator partners through 2025, said Krishna Kanumuri, CEO of Sai.

“In recent years, contract development and manufacturing companies (CDMOs) have started to gain market share as pharma innovators search for more cost effective, efficient, and comprehensive development and manufacturing solutions,” said Puneet Bhatia, Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital Asia. “In Sai, we see an opportunity to partner with a high-quality, end‐to‐end provider offering reliable solutions for life-changing, new products. We are confident in the company’s strong service offering, customer orientation, and market position, and we look forward to working with management to grow the business.”

Puneet Bhatia and Mitesh Daga of TPG will join Sai’s Board of Directors.

First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 19:14 IST

