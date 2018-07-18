Trade war: Supply cuts in China mean good news for India's steel-makers

The nervousness around domestic metal stocks aggravated recently with an escalating global trade war. However, experts believe that non-ferrous metal prices will see higher volatility led by a strengthening dollar and sluggish economic scenario in China and Europe, while the ferrous or steel sector is better placed.

For the Indian steel sector, prospects remain even better --- led by domestic demand. Domestic steel prices, which had continued to rise since November last year, may soften a bit due to the onset of monsoon when construction activities slow down. Nevertheless, it ...