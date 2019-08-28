TRAI consultation paper on DTN platform services lists four key concerns

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released consultation paper on channels provided by distribution platform owners (DPOs) other than the regular TV channels offered by private broadcasters, and Prasar Bharti (under the brand Doordarshan). These channels are called Platform Services (PS).



The paper, which calls for comments from stakeholders of the broadcast industry by September 27, lists a range of concerns expressed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a letter it sent to in July this year. The issues range from the registration fees for PS channels, to their placement on the Electronic Programming Guide (EPG) on the DPO’s service, and the maximum number of PS channels a distribution platform should be allowed to carry.



One of the main concerns expressed by in the consultation paper is the exclusivity of content provided by DPOs. Platform Services have been defined as “programs transmitted by Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) exclusively to their own subscribers and do not include Doordarshan channels and registered TV channels. PS shall not include foreign TV channels that are not registered in India.” These channels and the programmes they carry must however be in accordance to Programme and Advertising Code as described by



The paper argues that if the same PS content were to be shared by multiple DPOs, then it emulates the content on regular TV channels. Many DPOs, especially direct-to-home (DTH) service providers carry a number of PS channels with content varying from infomercials to devotional to interactive services. While a lot of the content may be curated for the DTH operator, movie content in Indian languages or foreign languages available to all four DTH operators is limited and common. Many of the DPOs have movies on demand of pay per view services, and some titles do overlap from one DPO to another.



The paper also asks if the onus of maintaining the exclusivity should fall on the distribution platforms. This means that the cable or DTH operator has to ensure that the content provider does not share the content with other platforms.



TRAI has also asked for comments on revision of the registration fees for PS channels. Currently broadcasters pay a processing fee of Rs 10,000 for registration of a channel, in addition to an annual fee of Rs 5 lakh per annum for the license, and another Rs 5 lakh per year in the form of permission fee (to downlink channels). For channels not transmitted (uplinked) from India, the company is supposed to pay Rs 10 lakh per annum.

For PS channels on the other hand the DPO’s require to pay a one-time registration fee of Rs 1000. TRAI has in its paper asked if this one-time fee should be increased to Rs 1 lakh since the DTH landscape has changed significantly since the registration fee structure was laid down in 2014.

Another issue up for discussion in the paper is whether there should be a limit to the number of PS channels a DTH operator can have. According to data provided to TRAI by operators, all four – Tata Sky, Dish TV, Aritel DTH, and Sun Direct are operating at full capacity, with no bandwidth to spare for new channels. However, players like Dish TV and Tata Sky have 40 and 41 PS channels respectively.

The lack of any cap on the number of PS channels per platform could lead to hindrance in ‘must carry’ stipulation that applies to all DPO’s. According to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017, dated 3rd March 2017, a distribution platform must carry a channel within 60 days of a receiving a written request from the broadcaster, or within 30 days of signing the agreement. However, the ‘must carry’ rule does not apply if DPO’s do not have spare capacity to carry more channels.

“Almost all of the present DTH operators have declared no spare capacity whereas as brought out in Table 2 above, all of the DTH Operators are having PS channels and some of them are having as high as 42, 25 and 20 such channels. In such a situation, availability of such a high number of PS channels provide more than enough ground to exploit the position of channel capacity constraints as mentioned in the preceding paragraph. Clearly, there is a need for regulating maximum number of PS channels that can be permitted to be offered by the DTH operators,” TRAI argues.

Lastly, the paper talks about the need to differentiate PS channels from regular channels by having them in a separate slot on the EPG, and to carry the term ‘Platform Service’ on the screen of these channels, in a font that is fairly noticeable.