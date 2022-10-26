JUST IN
Business Standard

Trai to push DoT for separate license for wholesale access network provider

Trai to again write to DoT arguing its case; move to see creation of new industry vertical in telecom space, bring in more domestic and foreign players

Topics
TRAI  | Department of Telecommunications | Access providers

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Telecom sector
TRAI has also pointed out that the move will lead to reduced costs for everyone, including the three telecom service providers - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is expected to push the Department of Telecom (DoT) again to accept its recommendations on the creation of a separate category of licence for access network provider (ANPs) on a wholesale basis. While DoT had rebuffed the idea, sources said Trai will again write to the department arguing its case, and the issue will be discussed soon.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 20:18 IST

`
.