Trailing in the value chain: Domestic pharma's unfinished agenda

Of the first generation Indian pharma leaders, Dr Anji Reddy (late founder-chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories) was perhaps the most passionate about discovering a new molecule. In late 1990s, he put his resources behind a class of diabetes drugs called glitazones and partnered Danish firm Novo Nordisk.

Reddy named the molecules Balaglitazone (after Lord Balaji) and Ragaglitazone (Reddy alpha gamma agonist). During initial research, Ragaglitazone showed promise and Novo paid more attention to it. But in phase II trials, studies showed that it may result in bladder cancer in lab rats. ...