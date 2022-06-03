Travel technology firm Egencia announces development centre in Gurgaon

Egencia, a B2B travel technology company that claims to have served more than two million people worldwide, is expanding its footprint in India with a new development centre in Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub business region.

The company said the development centre will focus on travel management, engineering, e-commerce, and used for technology support. Egencia was acquired by American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform. The development centre will shape its future.

"Our role as a proven global B2B travel tech platform is to give travellers the best user experiences, unmatched content, and unbeatable service when they are booking and traveling, so they can make informed decisions quickly. Now with this new office, Egencia is striving to build on its technology talent in India to enhance our platform capabilities and accelerate innovation as we transform the B2B Travel industry with cutting-edge technology,” said Pratik Modi, senior director, technology, and India Lead, Egencia.

Egencia said its data insights and AI-driven innovation power the travel programme of more than 9000 in over 60 countries.

India continues to be a strategic location for Egencia and Amex GBT. India hosts a pool of talented professionals, and this state-of-the-art, modern facility will house existing employees and provide a substantial opportunity to potentially double the Egencia India teams in the years to come.