CNH Industrial to hire over 1,000 IT professionals in India by 2025
Business Standard

Tredence raises $175 million in funding from Advent International

Private equity firm Chicago Pacific Founders (CPF), an existing investor, will continue to be "a meaningful shareholder", said Tredence. CPF invested in Tredence in December 2020

Topics
fund raising | Startup | Data Science

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

US dollar, Dollar
Photo: Bloomberg

Tredence, a data science start-up, said on Friday it has raised $175 million in funding from Advent International. Advent will acquire a minority stake in Tredence. The full financial terms and details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Private equity firm Chicago Pacific Founders (CPF), an existing investor, will continue to be “a meaningful shareholder”, said Tredence. CPF invested in Tredence in December 2020.

“Advent’s global reach and deep sector expertise in scaling businesses like ours through organic and inorganic growth will be invaluable to us as we look to drive continued business innovation. Tredence was founded to help clients solve some of the most complex challenges across industries through pragmatic innovation and continuous experimentation,” said Shub Bhowmick, the chief executive officer of Tredence.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 22:54 IST

`
