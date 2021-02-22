Tribunal rejects petition by employees of debt-laden Jet Airways

-
ALSO READ
Jet revival: Businessman Murari Lal Jalan's journey from paper to planes
Govt has assured we will get back slots of Jet Airways: Murari Lal Jalan
CoC approves Kalrock Capital-Murari Jalan's plan to revive Jet Airways
Light at the end of the tunnel: Jet Airways staff after nod to revival plan
Missing pieces in Jet's revival plan
-
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will not hear employees of Jet Airways before passing its order on the grounded airline’s revival plan.
It said so while rejecting employee union applications for intervention. Hearing on the resolution plan is expected to start on Tuesday.
“Taking facts of the case at hand, and the law as it stands today into consideration, we are of the view that the applicants (employee unions) cannot be entitled to the copy of resolution plan or any portion thereof. They would also not be eligible to be heard or intervene in the process of consideration of the resolution plan by this authority. The payments as to their wages, gratuity and other terminal benefits shall be in accordance with the law and in terms of the resolution plan guided by the provisions under the code,” Janab Mohammed Ajmal (member judicial) and V Nallasenapathy (member technical) said in their order.
A committee of creditors had, in October, approved of the resolution plan submitted by UAE businessman Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital.
The consortium hopes to restart it as a premium full service airline in 4-6 months after receiving the NCLT’s nod.
Unions representing pilots, engineers, ground staff, and cabin crew had moved NCLT seeking a copy of the plan, and for intervention.
The unions argued that natural justice demands that employees remain aware of the plan and how it takes care of their interests or adversely impacts them.
The resolution professional submitted that the resolution plan was a confidential document that could be shared only with the committee of creditors.
Given that employee unions are not part of the committee, they are not entitled to its copy.
“We had prayed that at least a portion of the resolution plan concerning employees should be shared with us. However, that has not been accepted. We will review the order and decide on further course of action,” said advocate Rahul Oak, who appeared for the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena and Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU