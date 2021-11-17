Trifecta Capital raises second venture fund in a year with $100 mn corpus

firm has raised its second fund of the year with a corpus of Rs 750 crore ($100 million). The fund, called Trifecta Fund -- III, has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 500 crore.

Earlier this year, the firm had announced the final close and oversubscription of Trifecta Fund – II at Rs 1,025 crore, as well as the first close of its late-stage equity offering, the Rs 1,500 crore Trifecta Leaders Fund – I.

has committed Rs 3,500 crore in venture debt and equity investments across more than 85 start-ups till date. Its portfolio now has 15 unicorns, including like Big Basket, Pharmeasy, Cars24, Infra.Market, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, Urban Company and BharatPe.

Its portfolio have cumulatively raised $ 9.5 billion of equity funding and have a combined valuation of $40 billion.

Rahul Khanna, managing partner said, “We are thankful to our investors for their commitments to Trifecta Venture Debt Fund – III. It is rare to raise two funds in the same year, and we have been fortunate to do it thanks to our investors, our team, our portfolio partners, and our friends from the venture capital industry. We will endeavour to deliver consistent and healthy returns from this Fund as well.”