Triumph launches all-new Trident 660 model in India, priced at Rs 6.95 lakh

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph on Tuesday launched an all-new Trident 660 model in India at an introductory price of Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom), making its foray into the middleweight roadster segment.
The model is powered by a triple-cylinder 660cc engine with a peak power of 81PS@10,250 rpm.
"Trident 660 marks our entry into the premium middleweight roadster category in India. With this we will be able to address the middleweight segment, which accounts for about 20 per cent of the total premium motorcycle market in the country," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.
Stating that the company has received a good response for Trident, he said the model had over 125 bookings even before the price announcement.
"We are confident that Trident will set new benchmarks in the segment and increase the reach and range of Triumph in India," Farooq said, adding with this Triumph now offers 16 motorcycles across the entire range in India.
Trident 660 has a host of technical features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, ride by wire, switch cube GoPro control and more than 45 accessories for riders to customise their bike according to their liking, the company said.
Triumph India said it has also launched a special finance scheme with an EMI of Rs 9,999 for the Trident 660 to make it easier for customers to own it.
