Troubled pizza chain Papa John's gets $200 million from Starboard

-
ALSO READ
Buyout firms Bain, CVC in race to acquire pizza delivery firm Papa John's
Elton John thrills at Madison Square with 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour
Remembering John Bogle's legacy
John McCain, US senator, war hero, former presidential nominee, dies at 81
John McCain funeral ceremony: Trump absent; Obama, Bush pay tribute
-
Starboard Value will make its CEO the chairman of Papa John’s International via a $200 million investment in the troubled pizza chain. The activist fund’s CEO, Jeffrey Smith (pictured), will take over the board role after Papa John’s founder John Schnatter stepped down as chairman last year after report emerged that he used a racial slur.
Shares of Papa John’s gained 11 percent in premarket trading.
Papa John’s plans to use the proceeds to repay debt and invest in the business, it said in a statement. Starboard is making its investment through the purchase of new convertible preferred stock, and the deal includes the option of an additional $50 million investment
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU