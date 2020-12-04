Truck segment recovery across markets could sustain Bharat Forge's rally

The Bharat Forge stock hit its 52-week high on Friday on robust commercial vehicle sales data in the North American market for November as well as on expectations of a recovery in the Indian truck market. The stock has gained 9 per cent since the start of the month adding to the over 60 per cent gains it has notched up over the last six months.

The immediate trigger for the recent rally is the surge in North American Class 8 truck orders. Preliminary net orders in this heavy commercial vehicle category were at just under 52,000 orders which was up 33 per cent over October and nearly ...