Truecaller launches fresh version of app with a slew of new features

on Thursday launched video caller ID, voice call recording, ghost calling and call announce features as part of its new version upgrade for Android phones.

Video Caller ID will allow users to set a short video that plays automatically when they call friends and family. Users can choose from one of the built in video templates or record their own video. While users can choose to turn the feature on or off for all their contacts, the second phase of the feature will allow users to let only specific contacts see a video when they call.

Call Recording, which was initially introduced as a Premium only feature, has been reintroduced and will be available to everyone running Android 5.1 and newer. With Call Recording, you can record all incoming and outgoing calls regardless of whether your device manufacturer includes the feature or not.

All recordings are stored locally on the device storage and cannot be accessed by You can listen to or delete recordings within or by using a file browser. Recordings can also be shared easily using email, Bluetooth or any messaging service. This is an optional feature and you can start recording with a single tap in either Full-Screen or Pop Up Caller ID after the initial setup process.

The new version 12 will also have separate tabs for calls and SMS. Over 150 million people now useTruecaller for SMS.

Ghost calling will let users set any name, number and photo to make it appear as if they are getting a call from that person. If they prefer, users can also choose a contact from their phonebook to make a ghost call. To get out of a sticky situation, for example, users can choose to receive a ghost call at a later time, by scheduling it in the Truecaller app. Ghost Call will only be available to Truecaller Premium and Gold subscribers.

“Truecaller is a vital part of communication for over 220 million Indians, for both their professional and personal needs. We are humbled by the level of trust people have shown in us but we are also driven by the goal of transforming communication. We also continue to remain focused on user demands and meet them with innovative solutions and offerings. All these new features will allow people to enjoy and exercise greater control over their communication, offering a safe, fun and fulfilling experience at the same time. We worked hard to add many new features and a streamlined interface without adding complexity. At the same time, the app is faster and leaner, allowing for smoother operation and reduced battery consumption,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product officer and Managing Director, Truecaller India.

If users enable this new optional feature, Truecaller will speak the caller ID for incoming phone calls out loud. This works for saved contacts as well as for numbers identified by Truecaller on both normal voice calls or Truecaller HD Voice calls. This can also be enabled while wearing headphones. Call Announce will only be available to Premium and Gold subscribers.

Earlier this week, Truecaller said it has 300 million monthly users, making it one of the largest caller ID and spam detection services in the world.