Truecaller launches fresh version of app with a slew of new features

-
ALSO READ
Truecaller finds its calling in India, helps check spam in Covid wave
Caller ID app Truecaller crosses milestone of 300 mn active users a month
Colloquial searches: Flipkart's voice feature lets users converse with app
He sold his firm to Facebook and is now building voice tech for the world
Google backs Indian voice assistant as a service startup Slang Labs
-
Truecaller on Thursday launched video caller ID, voice call recording, ghost calling and call announce features as part of its new version upgrade for Android phones.
Video Caller ID will allow users to set a short video that plays automatically when they call friends and family. Users can choose from one of the built in video templates or record their own video. While users can choose to turn the feature on or off for all their contacts, the second phase of the feature will allow users to let only specific contacts see a video when they call.
Call Recording, which was initially introduced as a Premium only feature, has been reintroduced and will be available to everyone running Android 5.1 and newer. With Call Recording, you can record all incoming and outgoing calls regardless of whether your device manufacturer includes the feature or not.
All recordings are stored locally on the device storage and cannot be accessed by Truecaller. You can listen to or delete recordings within Truecaller or by using a file browser. Recordings can also be shared easily using email, Bluetooth or any messaging service. This is an optional feature and you can start recording with a single tap in either Full-Screen or Pop Up Caller ID after the initial setup process.
The new version 12 will also have separate tabs for calls and SMS. Over 150 million people now useTruecaller for SMS.
Ghost calling will let users set any name, number and photo to make it appear as if they are getting a call from that person. If they prefer, users can also choose a contact from their phonebook to make a ghost call. To get out of a sticky situation, for example, users can choose to receive a ghost call at a later time, by scheduling it in the Truecaller app. Ghost Call will only be available to Truecaller Premium and Gold subscribers.
“Truecaller is a vital part of communication for over 220 million Indians, for both their professional and personal needs. We are humbled by the level of trust people have shown in us but we are also driven by the goal of transforming communication. We also continue to remain focused on user demands and meet them with innovative solutions and offerings. All these new features will allow people to enjoy and exercise greater control over their communication, offering a safe, fun and fulfilling experience at the same time. We worked hard to add many new features and a streamlined interface without adding complexity. At the same time, the app is faster and leaner, allowing for smoother operation and reduced battery consumption,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product officer and Managing Director, Truecaller India.
If users enable this new optional feature, Truecaller will speak the caller ID for incoming phone calls out loud. This works for saved contacts as well as for numbers identified by Truecaller on both normal voice calls or Truecaller HD Voice calls. This can also be enabled while wearing headphones. Call Announce will only be available to Premium and Gold subscribers.
Earlier this week, Truecaller said it has 300 million monthly users, making it one of the largest caller ID and spam detection services in the world.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU