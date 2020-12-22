TTK Prestige eyes 15-18% growth, aims to double capacity by FY21-end

India's largest kitchen appliances maker, TTK Prestige, has said that it is growing at about 20 per cent over the previous year and that the demand across categories is very high. The company says many of its stores are out of stock and that it (the company) not able to match both in domestic and export demand.

The company is now looking to double its capacity by end of fiscal and scouting for acquisitions in India and abroad. The company has also set a target of achieving Rs 5,000 crore in the next four years, while for the current fiscal the company expect around 15-18 per cent ...