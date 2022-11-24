Tube Investments of India acquires 50% stake in X2Fuels and Energy

-
ALSO READ
TII gears up for EV re-entry; to focus on e-tractors, 3-wheelers, heavy CVs
Ready for talks to settle Murugappa family dispute: Valli Arunachalam
Ashok Leyland, IIT Madras tie up to develop hybrid EVS using turbine tech
Murugappa enters EV mkt with TI Clean Mobility's Montra e-three-wheeler
Murugappa Group to enter EV business, launch three-wheelers by Sept
-
Tube Investments of India (TII), a Murugappa Group company, has acquired a 50 per cent stake in X2Fuels and Energy, an early-stage start-up incubated at the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) at IIT Madras.
The acquisition would be by subscribing to 10,753 equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 6.15 crore. X2Fuels and Energy endeavors to develop and deploy thermochemical technologies for the conversion of any solid feedstock such as lignocellulosic agri-residues, plastics, bio-organic wastes and municipal solid wastes into storable liquid and solid fuels, which can potentially be integrated within a refinery infrastructure.
Commenting on the acquisition, M A M Arunachalam (known as Arun Murugappan), Executive Chairman of the Company said, “the acquisition of 50 per cent equity stake in X2Fuels will strengthen TII’s efforts to make a positive impact in environment sustainability through development of advanced technologies in managing waste and also benefit to achieve circular economy”.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 23:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU