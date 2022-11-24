JUST IN
EV company Motovolt Mobility raises Rs 16 cr in per-series A funding
Tube Investments of India acquires 50% stake in X2Fuels and Energy

The acquisition would be by subscribing to 10,753 equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 6.15 crore

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Tube Investments

Tube Investments of India (TII), a Murugappa Group company, has acquired a 50 per cent stake in X2Fuels and Energy, an early-stage start-up incubated at the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) at IIT Madras.

The acquisition would be by subscribing to 10,753 equity shares for a total consideration of Rs 6.15 crore. X2Fuels and Energy endeavors to develop and deploy thermochemical technologies for the conversion of any solid feedstock such as lignocellulosic agri-residues, plastics, bio-organic wastes and municipal solid wastes into storable liquid and solid fuels, which can potentially be integrated within a refinery infrastructure.

Commenting on the acquisition, M A M Arunachalam (known as Arun Murugappan), Executive Chairman of the Company said, “the acquisition of 50 per cent equity stake in X2Fuels will strengthen TII’s efforts to make a positive impact in environment sustainability through development of advanced technologies in managing waste and also benefit to achieve circular economy”.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 23:24 IST

