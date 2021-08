Turbulent times: Lenders worried over Future group's debt repayment plan

Lenders are worried over the Future group’s debt repayment plan after it made huge losses in the financial year 2021 and its merger deal with Reliance Retail (RRL) was stalled by Amazon in the Supreme Court. The lockdown in the first quarter of the current financial year has made things worse for the group companies.

The Future group has already availed debt moratorium under the Covid package announced last year and the group is likely to miss the loan repayment timelines, fear lenders. Though the group is trying its best to avoid a default to its secured bond holders, the sagging ...