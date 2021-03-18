TV ad volumes in January-February touch five-year high, says BARC

Advertising on TV channels peaked to a five-year high in January and February, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) of India said on Thursday, as advertisers in categories, such as fast-moving consumer goods and e-commerce, increased visibility during the period.

When compared with last year, ad volume growth was 21 per cent, said BARC, with categories, such as land and building materials as well as retail, also contributing to the growth.

Among genres, music and movie channels grew ahead of the market, with ad volumes rising 24 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, versus last year.



