TVS group's Sundram Fasteners sees Q1 profit rise 17.8 % to Rs 1.06 bn

Sundram Fasteners Limited (SFL), part of the $7.2-billion TVS group, reported a 17.8 per cent growth in profit to Rs 1.06 billion for the quarter ended June 2018, from Rs 901.7 million during the same period last year.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 9.70 billion during the first quarter, as against Rs 7.93 billion, an increase of 22.4 per cent.
Export sales for the quarter ended were at Rs 3.21 billion, as against Rs 2.87 billion, an increase of 11.7 per cent.
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter ended June 2018 increased to Rs 1.91 billion, as against Rs 1.59 billion during the same period in the previous year, an increase of 20.1 per cent.
