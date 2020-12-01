TVS Motor acquires integrated IoT solution provider Intellicar Telematics

-
TVS Motor has acquired Intellicar Telematics Private Limited, an integrated IoT solution with fleet tracking and predictive maintenance solutions to a wide range of vehicle types. The company has invested around Rs 15 crore.
Intellicar provides advanced fleet management solutions through an integrated platform powered by IoT technologies coupled with strong analytics and data management capabilities. It will help accelerate the ongoing digital initiatives at TVS Motor Company Ltd that are targeted at delivering enhanced customer experience.
Intellicar Telematics was incorporated in February 2015, in 2019-20: Rs.16.10 crore, as compared to Rs 14.54 crore in 2018-19 in 2017-18 Rs 9.66 crore.
