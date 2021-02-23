TVS Motor Company appoints Timothy Prentice as Vice President for design

-
-
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday appointed Timothy Prentice, a globally renowned motorcycle designer, as its vice-president for design. Prentice brings with him an experience of 35 years in motorcycle designing, project management and product development. His appointment was expected, TVS said, to boost its ability to stay ahead of rapid changes in design trends and maintain its competitive edge in future technology.
Prentice specialised in advanced design planning, and his experience in designing high-performance electric vehicles (EV) would take the company’s EV line-up design to the next level, TVS said.
TVS Motor Company Director and Chief Executive K N Radhakrishnan said: “We are delighted to have Timothy Prentice joining us to oversee design solutions for future mobility. Tim has always crafted modern and inspiring designs during his career as a designer and a leader of global teams. He has been a thought leader in the areas of electric motorcycling and future mobility solutions. I am confident that Tim will greatly enhance our ability to bring our design philosophy to the next generation of vehicles. His vast experience will advance TVS’ long-standing design focus to meet the rapidly changing needs of our esteemed customers in this dynamic new era.”
Through his design studio ‘Motonium Design Inc’, Prentice has worked on design, project management and creative direction for clients like Mission Motors, Triumph Motorcycles, Polaris, Windecker Aircraft, BMW Motorrad, Aprilia, Honda R&D, Disney Studios and Yamaha. He is credited with designing the iconic motorcycles like Triumph Thunderbird (2009) and Triumph Speed Triple (2011). The Mission Motor’s Mission R (2010) electric motorcycle also won him and his firm accolades, including the prestigious Red Dot and Core 77 Industrial Design Awards. Prentice’s involvement in the project resulted in the Mission R being hailed as a stunning electric race bike with a design that imbibes the racing ethos of Mission Motors.
Prentice began his career with Honda R&D, Raymond, where he was responsible for concept design development of motorcycles, ATVs and PWCs. He holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Industrial Technology from California State University. He also graduated with distinction, top of the class, in Art Center College of Design, Pasadena, California, where he was awarded the first “William Mitchell” scholarship for ‘Outstanding Promise in Transportation Design’.
