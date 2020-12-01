TVS Motor Company's domestic two-wheeler sales grow 30% in November

-
-
TVS Motor Company reported a growth of 25 per cent in two-wheeler sales at 311,519 units in November 2020 as against 249,350 units in November last year.
Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 30% with 247,789 units sold in November 2020 as against 191,222 units sold in the corresponding period last year.
While motorcycle sales grew 26 per cent to 133,531 units in November 2020 as against 105,963 units sold in November 2019, scooter sales of the company grew 26 per cent to 106,196 units in November 2020 as against 84,169 units sold in the
year-ago period.
Total sales grew 21% with 322,709 units sold in November 2020 as against 266,582 units sold in the month of November 2019.
The company's total exports stood at 74,074 units in November 2020 as against 74,060 units in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 10% with 63,730 units sold in November 2020 as against 58,128 units in November last year.
The exports were adversely affected due to the unavailability of containers and the impact on operations of Chennai port on account of Cyclone Nivar in the last week of November 2020.
The company's three-wheeler sales stood at 11,190 units in November 2020 as against 17,232 units in the corresponding period last year.
